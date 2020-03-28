_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, March 28, 2020- Afro fusion singer Suzanna Owiyo is facing the wrath of Kenyans on twitter after she supported the violence being meted by police on innocent Kenyans as the Curfew over the Coronavirus kicked in yesterday.





Police officers were caught on camera clobbering Kenyans who were not at home as the 7PM-5AM curfew came into place.





Among those caught up in the night of terror were poor pedestrians who opted to walk home after public service vehicles kept off the road as soon as the curfew set in.





Even essential food and delivery service providers who were exempted from the curfew met the wrath of the ruthless officers.





While Kenyans condemned this brutality, Suzzana took to her high horse and blamed Kenyans for being ‘Vichwa Ngumu’ and the police are justified to use excessive force.





