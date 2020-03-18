_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - Kenyan singer Suzanna Owiyo, has called Kenyan men rushing to buy sanitisers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country.





Taking to twitter, the veteran singer stated that men should practice good hygiene always and not during wait for pandemics like Coronavirus as women have been doing.





She went on to bash men with the uncouth tendency of urinating in public with impunity.





“Sanitisers have been there. Ladies can connect. It’s ideal for emergency use. Let me address some Kenyan men!





“Hii tabia ya kunyora ovyo ovyo kando ya bara bara muache.





Tusaidiane hapa. Kama ni lazima,beba sanitizer mfukoni.





“H/ever washing hands with soap is more effective,” she tweeted.





After Kenya confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 last week, supermarkets ran out of sanitisers as Kenyans rushed to stockpile the commodity.





Washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer is among the measured being used to keep the virus at bay.





So far the number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to seven.



