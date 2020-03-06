_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, March 6, 2020- Controversial Kenyan singer and businesswoman, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has revealed that she’s keen to have another child.





The mother of five and self-declared president of single mothers reckons that she’s still young and would like to add another baby to her family.





However, Madam Boss, as she calls herself, has made it clear that she’s only looking for a sperm donor with no strings attached.





Taking to Instagram she wrote:





“I will also have a baby and I don’t want a commitment with anyone, I am not ready to settle down, I am still very young, but number six is a must.





“We the independent women, also have choices (follow me at your own risk). I am looking for baby daddy number six; we won’t date, just a baby, period.





“No strings attached,”





This comes days after she vowed never to be lured into having a child she is not ready for.

Through a post on her Instagram page, she encouraged single mothers to stay strong for their sake and their children’s.





“The pain of being left with a child is all the same. Whether you are living in Karen, Lavington or Kibera! The sleepless nights, the pain of rejection, betrayal, stigma and society.





“The fear of the unknown (where will I start from? People will laugh at me) my dear, you are thinking too much.





“Those people whom you think will laugh at you have more problems than yours.





“You have already identified your problem and it’s out, embrace it. It’s no longer a problem, it’s a challenge,”



