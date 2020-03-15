_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday March 15, 2020- Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi has asked Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli to tell Kenyans where Deputy President William Ruto will be come the year 2022.





Speaking on Saturday, Sudi said Atwoli needed to shed more light on his persistent claims and the connection between the assertions and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report he strongly reported.





Sudi urged the COTU boss to wade into the topic during the Nakuru BBI rally slated for Saturday, March 21.





"During the event, we want Atwoli to come and tell us what he means when he says the DP will not the there in 2022 and what will happen to him," Sudi said.





Atwoli and former Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe have been claiming that Ruto’sname will not be in the ballot in 2022.





The DP, who is second in command in Kenya’s governance structure is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.



