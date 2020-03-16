_________________________________________________________________________

Position:

Shop Floor Assistant





Reports to: Store Manager or Regional Development Manager

Division Name Goodlife Pharmacy

Hours & Location: As per contract

Job Description

To support the Store Manager in ensuring the efficient operation of the front store and service excellence by driving sales and building customer loyalty in order to meet sales, profit and compliance targets, leading to a competitive advantage for the brand.

Responsibilities

• To ensure the achievement of the stores financial performance by driving and maximizing sales through the execution of promotional activities and driving cross-selling, up-selling initiatives and superior customer service across the store team.

• To efficiently execute all operational activities of the store, including expenses, stock management, shrinkage, general housekeeping and administration.

• To successfully execute in-store visual merchandising, ensuring the in-store presentation and promotional standards are met and that the appearance of the store is in line with the brand image.



• To support the Store Manager in ensuring staff are motivated and directed to achieve their targets and performance goals and effectively managed in the absence of the store manager.

• To assist the Store Manager in maintaining the work schedule on a daily basis to ensure the store is appropriately staffed.

• To execute customer service initiatives/activations in store that results in a great customer experience, drives customer loyalty and achieves loyalty club targets.

• To timeously and efficiently resolve all customer queries.

• To attend to all administrative responsibilities in an efficient manner.

• Any other duty and responsibilities as may be assigned.

Qualifications

• A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in any of the related

business-related disciplines.

• Previous experience in Retail Management

• Excellent planning & organizational skills including the ability to manage resources and accurately keep track of administrative issues.

• A self-driven individual who motivates and inspires confidence.

• Excellent communication skills and interpersonal skills.

• Flexible approach to team work and duties

• Have good computer skills.

Desirable

• A Master’s Degree in any of the related business-related disciplines.

• Experience in pharmacy practice

How to Apply