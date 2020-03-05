_________________________

Thursday, March 5, 2020- This heart-stopping video showing the moment a baby fell off a moving car on a busy highway is going viral on social media.





It appears the doors of the car were not locked properly and the baby was not buckled up.





Just as the car was negotiating a corner at high speed, one of the doors flung open and the baby fell off.





Fortunately, the motorist behind them was alert and managed to react swiftly and averted what could have been a fatal incident.





Watch the video below.



