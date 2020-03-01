Sunday, March 1, 2020 -Alarm has been raised after a video of a student from Kenya Technical Trainers College in Gigiri being beaten by fellow students like a sick dog in the hostel was shared on social media.





The students descended on the poor guy believed to be a first year student with kicks and blows and used all manner of objects to assault him after accusing him of theft.





The first year student pleaded innocence but the merciless and brutal students ganged up and beat him like a squirrel.





A video shared online shows the first year student lying on the floor wailing and struggling to breathe as fellow students continue beating him.





Kenyans have urged DCI to intervene and arrest the culprits.





This is the worst form of bullying.





