Monday, March 23, 2020 - Residents of Got Ongoche Village in Suna East Constituency, Migori County, are reeling in shock after a 20-year old man hanged himself in church.





This was after his family rejected his bid to marry a second wife.





The man identified as George Matinde, an upcoming musician, hanged himself in church after he was stopped from marrying a lady he had met in Nairobi.





“He got upset and left the home in protest on Thursday after the family restrained him from bringing the woman home,” a family spokesperson said.





The family became anxious after he failed to return home and launched a search only to find his body hanging inside a nearby church.





“The parents told him he was too young to marry a second wife and he seemed disturbed.





“His lifeless body was later found dangling in a nearby church,” he said.





However, it has emerged that the deceased had hitherto attempted to take his own life over undisclosed reasons but a family member managed to restrain him.





Police have launched investigations into the shocking incident.



