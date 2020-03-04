



Wednesday March 4, 2020 - The BBI rally and delegates meeting planned for Eldoret Town has been called off.





This comes amid growing fear that the event would lead to chaos and violence, considering that Eldoret is the home town of Deputy President William Ruto who is strongly opposed to BBI.





The BBI event was expected to address issues facing North Rift region but its organizers are key opponents of Ruto - led by Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos who was the chief organizer.





According to Tolgos, the North Rift rally had been combined with the Nakuru rally which will be held on March 21st under the coordination of area Governor Lee Kinyanjui.





The Nakuru rally had been scheduled for this Saturday but was postponed due to tension created by Ruto in Rift Valley.





Tolgos added that the Tanga Tanga camp, which is allied to Ruto, was free to attend the Nakuru event but called on them to respect the organi zers.





" We have been clear with Tanga Tanga.”





“If they don’t want our rallies, they should organize theirs.”





“We also welcome them to ours but they should respect us, " Tolgos stated.





Allies of Ruto in the North Rift had already dismissed the BBI events in North Rift - insisting that they would send their proposals to the BBI taskforce Chairman Senator Yusuf Haji.





The local leadership had also indicated that they would not tolerate the meetings in Eldoret if " they issues was about reggae and insults against Ruto ".



