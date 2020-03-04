



Wednesday March 4, 2020 - What appeared to be a perfect working relationship between the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti, their collaboration, which once had corrupt public officials shivering every Friday, has hit turbulence.





This is after they differed bitterly in court yesterday over the arrest and prosecution of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Daniel Manduku.





DPP Haji declined to charge Manduku with graft after Kinoti had arrested him over corruption.





He recalled the case file for review at the last minute, when Mr Manduku was already in the basement cells of the Milimani Law Courts waiting to be charged.





And when they finally went to court, the magistrate was forced to release Manduku unconditionally since he had not been charged.





“You cannot hold a suspect with no charge sheet.”





“You can always bring a request to detain someone, but in the absence of a charge sheet, nothing can be done from the court,” said Mr. Cheruiyot.





This embarrassing situation, where the DPP and the DCI contradicted each other in open court, was the first of its kind since the two were sworn into office.



