Wednesday March 4, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto could soon land in deep trouble - something that may end his political career.





This is after the British Government blacklisted his chief campaign fundraiser, David Muge, over money laundering, a move that could be extended to the DP by the mere fact that he is associated to Muge.





Muge, who has properties in UK and one of Ruto’s financiers for his 2022 Presidential bid, is now facing investigations on matters relating to money laundering.





The money that Muge has been laundering is suspected to be the one Ruto has been dishing out right, left and center, including in churches, in readiness for 2022.





Muge is being investigated in the controversial deal between Zakhem and Kenya Pipeline.





Being in charge of Ruto's fundraising, Muge was instrumental in the multibillion corruption scandals that rocked KPC.









When tycoon David Langat won the multi billion laptops tender to supply laptops to primary schools, Muga was not comfortable and wanted to have a firm that will donate millions to Ruto's 2022 campaign.













To make a kill, Langat's firm was denied the tender in favour of Portuguese businessmen.



With the help of local investigators, FBI has established that Muge owns a palatial home in Karen just like Ruto’s other aide, Farouk Kibet.





Sources intimated that before President Uhuru Kenyatta moved to cut Ruto's coordination powers in Cabinet, Muge's office was where tenders were awarded and kickbacks agreed.





Sources further revealed that these underhand deals have assisted in the transfer of corrupt monies from kickbacks including from bankrupted CMC Di Ravenna of Italy for Itare, Kimwarer and Arrror Dams that Muge secured for William Ruto in Italy.



