



Monday March 2, 2020 - The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has strongly warned politicians against the danger of hijacking the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) for 2022 election.





In a statement, the commission's chairperson, Samuel Kobia, instead urged the leaders and other stakeholders to use the initiative to bridge the gaps in prosperity and national reconciliation.





"BBI is not a political tool for 2022 elections.”





“Therefore, it should not be hijacked and made a 2022 agenda.”





“It should be viewed as a bridge for Kenyans to have shared prosperity and enhance national reconciliation," the commission said.





The Kobia-led team said the conversations must be tolerant to differing groups.





"Our common future is certain and secure if we jointly and severally uphold the dignity of each other.”





“As we embark on conversations on the BBI, therefore, let us truly uphold the bridges that have enabled us to reach where we are," the chairperson said.





The cohesion commission's fear that the document could plunge the country into premature election mood, underscored the position of many politicians and observers.



