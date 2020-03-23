_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, March 23, 2020 - A Catholic priest who visited Siaya County over the weekend has tested positive for corona virus.





The priest is said to have jetted in from Rome, Italy, to attend the burial of a close relative at Ambira area in Siaya County.





After the burial, he is reported to have paid a visit to a friend who is also a priest and then attended a mass at Rarieda.





The priest reportedly made a joke about the corona virus during the burial when he was given a chance to speak and said that although he jetted in from Italy where the virus has wrecked havoc, he was negative.





He was seen sharing light moments and shaking hands with mourners at the burial despite being positive.





A WhatsApp conversation has revealed that the priest even travelled to Nairobi and led a mass at a Catholic Church in Utawala and stayed at a Catholic facility in the area.





Siaya Country Commissioner, Michael Ole Tialal, confirmed that the priest had tested positive for the dreaded virus and added that health officers have been sent to all the areas that the priest is believed to have visited to curb a further spread.





Those who interacted with the priest have been urged to isolate themselves.





See a WhatsApp conversation raising an alarm after the priest tested positive.