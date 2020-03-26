_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday March 26, 2020 - Residents of Kitale town are now a worried lot after Trans Nzoia County Commissioner, Samson Ojwang', put the town on total lockdown contrary to dusk to the dawn curfew that was declared by President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday.





Speaking during a Press Conference, Ojwang’ noted that residents will not be allowed to continue with their day-to-day activities going forward.





He gave a three-hour ultimatum for all residents to vacate the town.





"We have agreed that in the next three hours, we are asking our people to begin vacating Kitale town because the congestion in the town is aiding in the spread of coronavirus," Ojwang' announced.





"Anybody in Kitale town should start vacating and stay home.”





“Be it businessmen or people walking around, we announce that in the next three hours, everybody should be home," he reiterated.





In addition, Ojwang' said that the County was taking strict measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19.



