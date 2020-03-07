_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday March 7, 2020 - Nominated MCA Patrick Mutahi was on Friday evening hospitalised after being roughed up at an event that was attended by Deputy President William Ruto.





Mutahi disclosed that he had been hospitalised at The Nairobi Hospital after the incident.

"I was admitted last night at The Nairobi Hospital.”





“I'm recovering well, thanks to family and friends for your prayers so far.”





“I will speak about what happened yesterday in Muranga County.”





“Please avoid rumours from Tanga Tanga team," Mutahi wrote on Facebook.





Mutahi disclosed that he was beaten up because of supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at Ruto’s event.





"I was accompanying Governor Mwangi wa Iria because he is my political mentor.”





“ We went to the meeting and when I was going to the dias, that's when the fracas started.”





“They started beating me and calling me names.”





"Those MPs (Ndindi Nyoro and Rigathi Gachagua) are not happy because we are supporting BBI and so they took advantage," he explained.





During the function that was held at Kandara Technical and Vocational College, a fight erupted after the Murang'a Governor and his supporters arrived.



