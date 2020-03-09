_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 9, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has threatened newly-sworn-in Health CS Mutahi Kagwe's job during a live televised function at Sarit Center in Nairobi.





Uhuru was delivering a report on the success of the Universal Health Coverage rollout, which is part of his Big 4 Agenda and a key component of ensuring his legacy, piloted in four counties; Kisumu, Nyeri, Isiolo and Machakos.





He also unveiled plans to ensure that the programme was extended to the rest of the country making sure to remind the CS to ensure it stayed on course.





"We launched the pilot in December 2018 in four of our 47 counties and from what we have seen over that period and from those four counties, increased access of essential medicines to excess of 3.2 million Kenyans.”





"The national roll-out of the programme to the remaining 43 counties and by extension to every Kenyan is on course or at least Mutahi, it better be," warned Uhuru leaving the audience in laughter.





He further lauded governors of ensuring that the health sector was well taken care of pointing out that county governments allocated 30% of its yearly budgets to the sector.





CS Kagwe is in charge of the programme's rollout since he assumed office in February 2020 taking over the mantle from Sicily Kariuki.





