Friday March 20, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is now considering a total lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.





Security personnel, including KDF, the National Police Service and the National Youth Service have been reportedly put on standby and those who were on leave recalled, as Uhuru mulls over the decision to lock down the nation, if the Coronavirus crisis necessitates.





The decision was reached yesterday during a Cabinet meeting held in State House.



This comes even as the Cabinet argued that a national lockdown would cripple the economy and may trigger political and social confusion.



A strategy was thus laid down based on a proposal to have localised lockdowns as the Government considered undertaking a density mapping of the country.







This will enable it to have details such as who lives where and how it can provide crucial needs such as security, water and food.





The Government will turn to its food reserves to provide these essentials before deciding to lock down parts of the country.





On Wednesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe addressed the possibility of a total lockdown as confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Kenya rose to seven.



