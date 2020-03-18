_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 18, 2020 - Multi-agency teams are rehearsing how they will enforce a total lockdown in case the Government President Uhuru Kenyatta orders the drastic action to counter the spread of Coronavirus.





The teams, including the military, medical personnel and the police, are simulating the worst case scenario, like the directive by Chinese authorities on January 23 to cut all transport into and out of Wuhan, a central Chinese city of 11 million people where the virus is believed to have originated.





“We have to prepare for the worst.”

“Looking at what happened in Italy and China, it is possible it could happen here.”





“We are just rehearsing on what to do in case we are directed so,” said a senior official aware of the preparations.





Commanders of various sectors have been identified and put on standby for direction from the National Emergency and Response Committee on Coronavirus.





One of the drills is being done at the Kenya Army Embakasi Garrison.





If the emergency extreme measures are applied, health workers with instant testing kits will carry out random tests. Armed security personnel will escort them.





“They will be armed with a thermoscan and other equipment that will aid them in their operations.”





“Let us hope not to get to that level,” said an official aware of the plans.





The training targets groups that will train others.





Kenya Red Cross said they had trained 200 personnel in readi ness for the exercise.





“In partnership with Ministry of Health, over 200 Kenya Red Cross staff and volunteers have already been trained on Covid19 since Friday as part of the ongoing preparedness and response measures.”





“More trainings to continue in the course of next week across all the 47 branches in Kenya,” the agency said.





Personnel from St Johns Ambulance too are taking part in the drills.





Those found with symptoms will be taken to an ambulance and quarantined.





The lockdown would include closing of roads, estates and other places to contain movement of people. The most likely to be affected are urban centres.



