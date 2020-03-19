_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday March 19, 2020 - US President Donald Trump has issued a notice to ban Deputy President William Ruto and his family from travelling to America due to endemic corruption associated with the DP.





According to sources, President Uhuru Kenyatta has been briefed on the ban so as not to get him and the country off-guard due to the good diplomatic relationship Nairobi and Washington enjoys.





It is because of the ban that Uhuru while touring Central province late last year surprised many when he declared he is not going to support any person for presidency 2022.









Informed sources reveal, the ban notice was received by the President himself at State House.





Because Ruto holds a diplomatic passport, America had to give a ban notice since a holder does not need a visa to get into America.





Insiders within diplomatic circles say, with the notice, Ruto will not land in America and officiate any state function on behalf of Uhuru and Kenyans.





The ban will affect Ruto, his family members, among them his wife, Rachel, and children.





Insiders say, Ruto has never been the darling of Americans due to his corruption allegations.





To complicate matters for Ruto in American eyes is his association and business dealings with former Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir.





Al Bashir, who is now languishing in prison, is alleged to be funding Ruto through his cronies to destabilize Uhuru Government.



