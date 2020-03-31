_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 31, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has announced a grand plan to convert 940 public schools to emergency health centres to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.





The DP issued his statement following the March 30 announcement by the Ministry of Health Director-General Patrick Amoth that initial projections showed the total number of coronavirus cases in Kenya could rise to 10,000 by the end of April 2020.





"The Government of Kenya has directed the ministry of education to work with all County Governments to identify at least 20 boarding schools per county to be prepared/equipped for use as health facilities as part of Covid-19 preparedness.





"The Health Ministry will work with Governors to ensure it is done as soon as possible," reads a section of DP Ruto's statement.





The Deputy President went on thank the millions of Kenyans who had adhered to the directives issued by the national government in its bid to combat the pandemic.





"We all must continue to comply with directives on personal hygiene and curfew.”





“We thank the millions including religious leaders for exceptional compliance.”





“This pandemic poses an existential threat therefore every effort counts. “





“This is no time for blame games.”





“Let’s pull together," the DP further statement.





The deputy president's plan echoes the initiatives undertaken by the Chinese Government in Wuhan Province, following the outbreak of the deadly virus.





