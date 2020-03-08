_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday March 8, 2020 - The fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, is irreconcilable.





This was evident in this year’s First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s Beyond Zero Half Marathon that was held on Sunday, March 8.





This is after Ruto opted to skip the entire event.





This was unlike the country's second in command, whose love for fitness is an open secret.

He has been an active champion of the First Lady's campaign ever since its inception in 2014.





In 2015, Margaret’s campaign raised Ksh46 million, with the Ministry of Health donating Ksh3 million while the Deputy President donated Ksh17 million.





Ruto and his wife have been ever-present at the Beyond Zero Half Marathon through the years, except in 2017 when the event was canceled, with the First Lady stating that her campaign was being used as a political weapon, opting call off the entire event for that particular year.





During the same event in 2019, the DP ran a remarkable 21km and President Uhuru - who was waiting for him at the finish line, gave him a warm embrace.





However, the move by Ruto and his wife, Rachel, to give the event, which was attended by Uhuru, a wide birth has left a lot to desired.





The First Lady was the only one present at the finish line to give her husband a hug and a kiss after he completed his 2km route of the marathon.





Uhuru seemed ill-prepared to tackle the tough course, donned in blue jeans and a white t-shirt, he ran alongside Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua.





This was consistent with the promise he made last year that he would indeed take part in this year's event in solidarity with the noble course of ensuring zero maternal deaths.





Interestingly, Uhuru had taken up the challenge from his deputy in 2019 and vowed to compete in this year's edition of the half marathon.





To further add to the speculation, the DP has since taken to twitter to honour the International Women's day, opting to steer clear of the First Lady's event.





