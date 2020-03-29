_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday March 29, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has quietly booted the voluble Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa in what is seen as re-organization of his Coast political line-up.





The MP’s access to DP’s offices has also been restricted. She also never appeared in Ruto’s many recent public engagements as it used to be before.





According to sources, Ruto began getting concerned about Jumwa’s influence in Coast politics late last year after ODM won the Ganda Ward seat in a by-election in her Malindi Constituency putting to shame her Governor ambitions.





At the time, DP reportedly financed the MP heavily over a perception that she was unstoppable.





Ruto had wanted to use the victory as a springboard to disorganise and fight ODM in Kilifi politics.





The DP is also reportedly not been impressed after several Coast elected leaders who were part of his camp took off.





Among the reasons for this was that the Malindi MP had allegedly personalised him to the extent she had allegedly planted spies in Ruto’s office to monitor for her which Coast political leader goes to meet the DP, thereafter she strategises on how to badmouth and undermine such a person.





For any Ruto function in Coast, Jumwa insisted in being part of the team to coordinate the activities, something that did not go down well with her colleagues and the DP himself.





An aide to the Malindi MP disclosed that the legislator was facing hard economic times after the DP cut off financial flows that had made her a sought after person by those with financial problems including her fellow Coast MPs.





“She complains every day that Ruto is no longer behaving well to her like before.”

“Even her calls are being ignored.”





“She is blaming some people she believes have bad mouthed her to the DP,” an aide to the MP revealed.



