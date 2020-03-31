_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 31, 2020 - Police officers arrested Maanzoni Hotel manager, Chris Nzau, and the leader of a youth group consisting of 720 young men on Monday, March 30th.





Officers who were acting on a tip-off claimed that the group had convened to discuss Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential campaign.





Machakos County Commissioner, Esther Maina, confirmed the incident and said that charges will be levelled against the two.





"Yesterday, I got information from the public that there were 720 youth who were at Maanzoni Lodge.”









“Imagine, when we went there, we confirmed that it was true.”





"We arrested the manager and Wachira, their youth leader," the County Commissioner stated.





Maina added that the group was flouting the Public Health Act and the directive by the Ministry of Health to ensure that there was social distancing between individuals.





"How can they allow 720 people to stay together at a time when the country is fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic?" she questioned.





She added that the two would be charged while the 720 youth will be screened and released.



