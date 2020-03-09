_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

How a con Pastor Arnold Kirubi broke nine marriages and lied to US based Small Group Network





Pastor Arnold Kirubi was kicked out of Karura Community Church.





We can reveal that he was expelled after the church found out that he was sleeping with eight married women in the church. More so, Pastor Arnold Kirubi indoctrinated them to the level the women were giving him their savings as tithe.





Karura Community Church says he was expelled after he used his position as a pastor, to pray, then later on prey on female members of the congregation.





One man complained about his wife sleeping with the pastor and spending all her money on him. By the time six other men were complaining, the church had heard enough of con man Pastor Arnold Kirubi and they expelled him.





Pastor Arnold Kirubi left Karura, leaving seven broken homes.





After being kicked out of Karurua Community Church, Pastor Arnold Kirubi founded his own church, Beullah Community Church which he was running from his house.





He used his new church to con some wazungu who gave him a job as East Africa Team leader of a Christian group called Small Group Network. The Small Group Network, based in the US, clearly doesn’t know about why Karura Community Church expelled con man Pastor Arnold Kirubi, or the eight marriages he has broken, or the woman he is currently living with in her house, is someone’s wife.





Pastor Arnold Kirubi’s own wife has sued him for abandoning their child, while so indoctrinated is the woman Pastor Arnold Kirubi is living with, that she hasn’t seen her own two children over the past six months.





The woman’s sister whose wedding he had officiated four years ago was also indoctrinated that she started giving all the profit from her business to the rogue Pastor Arnold Kirubi.





Her marriage and business collapsed and when she ran out of money, Pastor Arnold Kirubi preyed on her sister, who left her husband, and con man Pastor Arnold Kirubi moved in to her house in Nyayo Embakasi court 781.









“He made the lady resign from her job, and is now a fully confined house zombie.”





“They take up to three weeks without stepping out of the house.”





“They occasionally go out for walks at night she has zero contact with her daughter.”





“He convinced her that her family members are agents of the devil so she cut links with her family.”





“Her eldest sister has also been bankrupted by conman Pastor Arnold Kirubi.”





Apart from indoctrinating women and clearing their savings, con-man Pastor Arnold Kirubi is also currently trying to move his base to the US after he convinced a Christian community in the US to let him became a member of their network.



