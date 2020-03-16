_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Monday March 16, 2020 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Director James Muhati has resigned.





Muhati is among four senior officials at the body whose five-year terms expire in May 2020.

He opted to resign rather than to seek an extension of his term.





According to sources, Muhati has reportedly been offered a senior position within a government agency, an offer that might have informed his resignation.





Muhati's time at IEBC was marred by controversy as the Opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) sought his and CEO Ezra Chiloba 's removal following disputed presidential elections in 2017.





IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati had also unsuccessfully sought to have Muhati suspended ahead of fresh elections after the Supreme Court nullified results of the presidential election held on August 8, 2017.





He had previously been suspended by Chebukati in May 2017 before eventually being reinstated.





He was accused of failing to co-operate with auditors tasked with looking into the IEBC's systems.





Muhati was also caught up in the saga that followed the gruesome death of IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando in July 2017.





When Muhati arrived at City Mortuary to pay his respects to Msando alongside some of his IEBC colleagues, he was accosted by members of Msando's family who claimed he was the last person to be seen with Msando.





One of the mourners tried to attack Muhati but he was restrained by security officers.





Three other mourners openly confronted him as he ran to where other IEBC officials were standing before being ushered out through a back exit.





Msando's body was found mutilated at Kikuyu forest on July 31, 2017, one week to the election.



