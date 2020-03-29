_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, March 29, 2020-

A pregnant woman has died after her husband stabbed her to death two months after their wedding.





Rita and her husband got married on January 10,2020.





On Tuesday, March 24, Rita’s young brother, John Paul, who works in the same company with her, noticed that she didn’t go to work and her phone was not going through.





After work, he went to her house to find out why she didn’t go to work and found the door locked.





He tried to call her husband but his phone was switched off.





The following day, his sister missed work for the second time and when he went to her house on Thursday to do a follow up, he saw a crowd, including police officers, gathered in the compound.





He was led into the house where he saw the decomposing body of his sister lying in a pool of blood.

John Paul revealed that his sister is 2 months pregnant and he took to Facebook to call for justice for his murdered sister and her unborn baby.

He also revealed that the husband was arrested on Thursday, March 26.

