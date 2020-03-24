_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 24, 2020 - Kiminini MP, Chris Wamalwa has jumped ship and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s team ahead of 2022 General Elections.





While breaking his long silence, Wamalwa revealed that he dreamt of William Ruto becoming Kenya’s Head of State in 2022 and that he wants to be part and parcel of Ruto’s Government hence his decision.





At the same time, the Ford-Kenya legislator talked of how the DP had been shortchanged by Uhuru Kenyatta to succeed him in 2022 but said should polls be held today, Ruto will become Kenya’s President.





While denouncing his party leader, Moses Wetangula, and his presidential ambitions, Wamalwa said that he wished to run alongside the DP in his quest for the country’s top political office as he himself goes for the Trans Nzoia Governor’s race in 2022.





It now remains to be seen how things will turn out for Wamalwa who has been an ardent supporter of Raila Odinga, Moses Wetangula and NASA.



