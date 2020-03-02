Monday, March 2, 2020-

A Kenyan slay queen who is identified as Winnie has been put on the spot after she faked death with the aim of extorting money from friends and family members.





The cunning lady worked in cahoot with two friends and formed a WhatsApp group for burial arrangements.





Her culprits lied in the WhatsApp group that she died after being admitted at Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital.





“Winnie died after being admitted at Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital. She had continues head-ache and doctors couldn’t find the cause of the head-ache.” They stated in the group.





And they managed to collect a lot of money from friends and family members(over Ksh 150,000) before their evil plot was discovered.





Follow this thread that exposes how Winnie faked death to extort money.











