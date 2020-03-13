_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 13, 2020

-A few days ago, twitter was on fire after a city prostitute accused Tony Gachoka of sexual harassment.





The sex worker who is identified as Sharon Nduta or Rose, claimed that the popular political analyst and the host of KTN’s Pointblank Show, invited her to his house for sex and misbehaved.





She narrated how Gachoka forcibly grabbed her boobs and sexually harassed her, describing him as a difficult client.





The Kenyan DAILY POST is reliably informed that Nduta was fired from Liddos strip club where she was working as a stripper after she contracted the deadly HIV virus.





The club’s management regularly tests the strippers and any stripper who is found to be positive is fired instantly.





She has even confirmed in her Telegram channel that she no longer works at the club.









We hope Gachoka used condoms during their sex escapades.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



