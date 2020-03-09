_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 9, 2020 - Leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have rubbished Deputy President William Ruto's claims that someone is after his life.





Led by Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati, the leaders said no one was after Ruto's life and instead urged him to step aside due to the various scandals surrounding his office.





Speaking in an event on Sunday, March 9, Arati reiterated that the Sugoi man was the one out to kill himself and blame it on everyone else.





"Ruto keeps saying that someone will kill him.”





“No one will kill him.”









“He just wants to commit suicide so that he can bring problems.”





“We will not even allow you to kill yourself.”





“We pray that you may live to see 2022 so that you may lose in that election and officially become the Opposition leader," Arati said.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, saying the most honourable thing for the DP to do is to resign since there were so many offences linked to his office.





"If I were him I would step aside until the end of the scandals," said Kamanda.





This comes a day after the second in command said there was a plan to eliminate him.



