Saturday, March 28, 2020

-All employees who work at Diamond Trust Bank Kilifi Branch have gone into a mandatory 14 day quarantine after it emerged that they may have contracted the deadly corona virus unknowingly.





The branch was closed after it emerged that one of the tellers who’s wife to a Member of County Assembly, got in contact with Kilifi Deputy Governor, Gideon Saburi, who tested positive for the corona virus.





She then got in contact with her co-workers without knowing her status.





The bank was closed, disinfected and all staff sent to a 14 day mandatory quarantine and a new team brought to substitute them.





See a press statement from the bank.







