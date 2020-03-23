_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 23, 2020 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga could have contracted the deadly Coronavirus after coming into contact with someone who has already tested positive for the virus.





This was revealed by Mombasa politician, Suleiman Shahbal, who disclosed that he heard whispers that Raila met with Kilifi Deputy Governor, Gideon Saburi, who has tested positive for the deadly virus, immediately after he jetted back Germany.





Taking to social media, Shahbal noted that he was told that the defiant Saburi met with Raila just a day before he also met the former PM.





“I have read with concern about Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi who has been diagnosed with Coronavirus.”





“Apparently, he met with Raila a day before I met the former PM,” Shahbal wrote.



But Shahbal says the Kilifi DG did not meet Raila, it was the Mombasa DG.





Further, the Jubilee politician disclosed that he also met with Governor Amason Kingi, who has since gone into self-isolation.



Kingi interacted with his DG extensively. This was immediately he jetted back from Germany and it is thought that he met Raila, Joho and other leaders.





“The day after I met Hon. Raila, I also bumped into Governor Amason Kingi who was wearing a mask.”





“We remembered to shake hands.”





“I commended him for wearing the mask.”





“Just as Governor Kingi has taken precaution and gone into self-isolation, I too will go to hospital and be checked for Coronavirus and I will immediately go into self-quarantine for 14 days,” he stated.



Here is his full statement