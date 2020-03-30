_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 30, 2020 - At least 50 MPs and Parliament staff are facing mandatory Covid-19 testing after potentially coming into contact with Rabai MP, Kamoti Mwamkale, who recently tested positive for the virus.





Among the MPs to be tested and subjected to mandatory quarantine are members of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) and the Delegated Legislation Committee, both of which Mwamkale sits on.





38 lawmakers sit on the two committees.





Parliamentary staff attached to the committees will also be required to undergo the test.





Mwamkale tested positive for Covid-19 after reportedly coming into contact with infected Kilifi Deputy Governor, Gideon Saburi, at the funeral of the late Msambweni MP, Suleiman Dori, on Monday, March 9th.





The National Assembly submitted to the Ministry of Health (MoH) the list of lawmakers and staff it wants to be traced and tested, with records showing that Mwamkale was in Parliament as recently as March 17th.





Other than the committee members, the National Assembly is also seeking to trace other lawmakers who might have come into contact with Mwamkale when he was in the house.





Mwamkale is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nairobi.





The Health Ministry had previously announced that it was tracking down 122 individuals believed to have come into contact with Saburi after his return from Germany on March 6th.





Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, further confirmed that Saburi will be charged in court after his recovery because he failed to self-isolate after arriving back in the country.





The defiant Deputy Governor interacted with several people as he attended a number of events after returning to the country.



