Monday, March 2, 2020 - A former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Kenneth Akide, is living in fear after unknown people dumped a coffin with a note demanding Sh1 million at his home in Busia County.





The miniature coffin with a cross on top was placed near the fence of his home in Ang’orom Ward in Teso South





Curious residents were seen milling around the area to witness the bizarre incident.





There was a note inside the coffin demanding Sh1 million from Akide, failure to which he should move out of the area.





Police have launched investigations into the incident with the coffin being kept at Adungosi Police Station.





Lawyer Kenneth Akide took over the leadership of the Law Society of Kenya from Okongo Omogeni in March 2010 until 2012 when he was succeeded by Eric Mutua.





