Thursday March 12, 2020 - The trial of former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa failed to begin in Nairobi yesterday at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi as expected.





The case failed to take off after it emerged that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had failed to supply the defence team with witness statements.





Echesa's lawyer, Evans Ondieki, maintained that the trial could not begin without the ODPP supplying the statements and other key pieces of evidence tied to the case.





Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot directed the DPP Noordin Haji's office to supply the documents within seven days, with the pre-trial further pushed forward to Monday, March 23.





However, a highly-placed source at the DPP's office, revealed that it was investigators at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who allegedly failed to supply the witness statements to the prosecution on time.





The hearing of an application by Echesa to have his two pistols and Range Rover vehicle reinstated also failed to take place as the DPP had failed to file a response.





State Counsel Kennedy Panyako argued that he was not aware of the matter as the defence had not served him with the application.





It emerged that the application was filed when a different prosecutor was assigned to the case.





The magistrate directed the ODPP to file a response to the application within seven days.





