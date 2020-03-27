_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 27, 2020 - Officers from the General Service Unit and those from the Administration Police were involved fierce fight yesterday at Baragoi Police Station.





According to reports, the fight broke out after GSU officers stormed the Station following the arrest of their colleagues.





Local authorities said that the AP officers made the arrest after they were notified of seven drunk men causing havoc in the town.





The GSU officers were immediately released when their identity was established but refused to leave alleging that they had no means of getting to their camp, and so had to wait to be picked up.





After a while, their colleagues arrived in a lorry armed with crude weapons and that is when the fight broke out.





"After a short while as they claimed they were waiting for transport to be ferried to their camp, a contingent of GSU officers arrived onboard a lorry armed with crude weapons, some in uniform others in civilian clothing and started beating police officers indiscriminately," a statement by the police read in part





Police Constable Thomas Mutinda, who was on duty at the report desk, was injured in the process and rushed to Baragoi Sub County Hospital.





The GSU officer, amid the fight, had reportedly disarmed Mutinda and discharged his weapon into the air, sending a wave of panic and fear into the surrounding neighborhood.





Reports indicated that the officers left the camp, marching through the town chanting in solidarity.



