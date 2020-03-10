_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday March 10, 2020 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, received a letter informing him that he will not be able to orally submit his views to the BBI Taskforce.





A letter posted on the lawmaker's page advised Kuria to join the Mt Kenya Parliamentary Group that had already been formed by Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, so as to submit his views.





"This is to inform you that we received another letter dated 24th February 2020 from another group named Mt Kenya Parliamentary Group headed by Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu.”





"In view of the fact that we cannot invite groups sharing the same name or drawn from the same membership, we, therefore, recommend that you either liaise with that group and submit your presentation together or you submit your written memorandum," read an excerpt from the letter.





The lawmaker had on February 25th, 2020, written to the BBI chairman seeking a chance to present views to the committee.





"We, the Mt Kenya Parliamentary Group wish to seek an appointment to present a memorandum to the BBI steering committee.”





"We suggest to have the presentation in Nairobi and at the earliest opportunity," Kuria had written.





But according to reports, Kuria stated that he and Ngunjiri were of different views adding that he could not join their committee.





"We are not of the same school of thought.”





“They clearly don't want our views so we will leave it at that," Kuria concluded.



