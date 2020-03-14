_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday March 14, 2020 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced the arrest of a man suspected to have been part of the Ksh39 billion arms scandal involving former Sports CS Rashid Echesa.





In a notice posted on social media on Saturday, the DCI announced that Subow Mohamed Ahmed , a Kenyan pilot working with a local Aviation company was in their custody.





The arrest was reportedly effected by detectives based at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).









"On the strength of a stop order issued by DCI headquarters' investigations bureau, detectives based at JKIA have arrested Subow Mohamed Ahmed," the statement read.





"Subow is wanted in connection with Investigations into the 39 Billion Fake Arms deal," the notice from the Directorate reads.









The arms scandal came to the fore in February when accusations surfaced that the former sports CS Rashid Echesa had attempted to defraud some Polish nationals in a Ksh39 billion arms deal.





He was accused of using the Office of President William Ruto and the signature, fraudulent or otherwise, of Defence Cabinet Secretary Amb. Monica Juma in a bid to seal the deal.





Echesa was arrested alongside three other individuals also allegedly involved in the deal; Daniel Otieno Omondi alias General Juma , Clifford Okoth Onyango alias Paul , and Kennedy Oyoo Mboya .





Ther arrest of Subow brings the total number of suspects nabbed by the police in connection with the fake arms deal to five.





