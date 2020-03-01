Sunday, March 1, 2020- Citizen TV anchor, Kimani Mbugua, has publicly denounced the Seventh Day Adventist church which he has been an active member for over two decades stating it is a cult.





In a video on Facebook, the diminutive journalist who has been a member of the church since childhood said that he holds strong views against Ellen Gold White who is one of the founders of the SDA church whose books he has reviewed and concluded that she was a fraud.





He went on to castigate the church members for being rigid and incapable of having an open mind due to the indoctrination.





He said: "I was very wrong and I am willing to admit it. I was very wrong in how I mistook the level of understanding that SDAs and Adventists have of the material they are consuming.









"I was born in SDA and now I know that SDA is not a church. It is a cult,"





"I was born that way and raised that way. This is the only thing I have known for about 20 years from when I was a child to when I was an adult, there was a path for me and I followed it diligently,"





"I have read every single Ellen book... and I will show you that she is a fraud. Your life would be easier if you were out in a Sunday worshipping service. In fact, I think those people are happy.





"Here is how you know it is a cult. If you don't read, the people who read the most get indoctrinated the most and get so deep in the cult they never see the other side and that was who I was,"





Watch the video below.



