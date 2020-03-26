_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday March 26, 2020 – The Ministry of Health officials in coordination with Makueni County Government are working around the clock to trace hundreds of people who came into contact with a Catholic nun who has been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus disease.





The nurse, who arrived from Spain over the weekend and refused to quarantine herself for 14 days, came into contact with 37 people who are already in isolation.





The nurse from Mukaa village in Makueni is among dozens of nuns and priests who have arrived from Spain and Italy which are currently the new epicentres of the coronavirus.





This comes days after the latest reckless incident of a clergyman flouting the self-quarantine directive.





In Siaya County, a Rome based Catholic priest returned to the country and went ahead to lead mass during a burial in Ugunja, Siaya County.





It has since emerged that Father Richard Onyango Oduor is among the confirmed coronavirus cases in the country with the Government now left to trace all those who came into contact with the man of the cloth.



