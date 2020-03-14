_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday March 15, 2020

-Over 650 British Soldiers risk dying of HIV related problems after they slept with prostitutes in Nanyuki, Kenya, without using condoms.





The soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, the Parachute Regiment battlegroup, trains in Kenya and they have a permanent base there.





On Saturday the camp was put on lockdown after 100 troops visited health facility showing symptoms of the deadly disease.





Sources said at least 30 soldiers showed signs of the deadly disease after sleeping with hundreds of prostitutes without condoms.





Kenya is among countries with highest HIV rate in the world.





The lockdown was ordered by their furious commanding officer after up to 100 personnel used the services of sex workers who set up temporary brothels near their base

.

Kenya's hot climate and rugged terrain give British troops the ideal environment to hone their skills and the Ministry of Defence has a deal with the Kenyan Government that allows six UK infantry battalions to conduct exercises there each year.



