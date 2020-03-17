_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - British actor and the world’s sexiest man, Idris Elba, has sent shockwaves among his female admirers after confirming that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19)





Elba, who has been touted as the possible first black James Bond actor, made the announcement on twitter in a video flanked by his wife, Sabrina.





“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.





“Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic” wrote Idris.





Last year, Idris broke the hearts of her female admirers worldwide when he married his sexy wife, Sabrina





See the video below.



