Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Another woman has sued former national rugby sevens team head coach Benjamin Ayimba over child up-keep.





Grace Moraa alias Nyaboke , who is an actress and a comedian, accused Ayimba of failing to provide for two babies that she sired with him.

The coach is accused of subjecting the minors to poor healthcare by stopping to provide health cover for them and rendering them homeless after she was kicked out of her rented house over rent arrears amounting to Ksh 120,000.

The mother of two further said that the coach stopped providing for the minors in 2018 and cut communication.

He had lied to her that he will provide school fees when the kids attain school age, a promise he failed to honour.

They two cohabited for seven years and during the marriage, they were blessed with two children.

She said Ayimba is a pathological liar and added that he is hiding his source of wealth and properties to avoid being held responsible.

She further told the court that the celebrated coach is residing with another woman at South C while subjecting the two kids to abject poverty.

She claims that the kids sleep hungry at times.

Moraa said that her marriage with Ayimba hit rock bottom in 2017 after she discovered that he was involved in an affair with two other women.

About two weeks ago, another woman identified as Fabricia Odhiambo won a similar court case against the same coach.

The court ordered Ayimba to give the woman Ksh 20,000 per month as maintenance of their two kids.

Here’s the new woman who has sued him over child support.

Even if you look at those kids, there's no DNA needed. They resemble Ayimba.,

















