Saturday, March 14, 2020 - A man has called out his female boss for sacking him after he refused to have sex with her.





The aggrieved man said that he did everything to secure his job including reporting to the office early and following the company’s rules but things turned south after his female boss started demanding for sex favours.





She made several sexual advances to him but he turned down.





The man further claimed that his boss told him that he was not doing enough before firing him from the job.





When he went to court, he was told that he must provide concrete evidence to prove that he was fired after he turned down his boss’s sexual advances if he wants the case to proceed.





“Got fired for not giving into my girl boss’ sexual advances. Why is it ok for women to do this and get away with it but men need clear evidence?” He ranted .

