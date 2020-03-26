_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, March 26, 2020 - Some men are suffering from domestic abuse as people across the world stay at home, following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.





Men have been forced to stay at home with their wives after movements were restricted to prevent any further spread of the virus.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has a video of a grown up man being beaten by his wife like a sick dog.





The merciless woman stripped the well-built man naked and beat him like a kid.





Watch the video.





Who will stand up for the boychild?