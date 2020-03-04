Wednesday, March 4, 2020 -There was drama after a sex worker confronted a man who sought for her sex services and then refused to pay after satisfying his needs.





In the dramatic video that has been widely shared, the commercial sex worker is seen wrestling the sex buyer to the ground, saying that she doesn’t give her services for free.





She removed his trouser and left him partially naked, as passers-by converged to watch the drama.





The woman wailed like a mad woman while demanding for her dues and said that she has three children who depend on her and so, she can’t allow a man to joke with her “business”.





She threatened to take the condom the man had used during their sexual encounter to a witchdoctor to teach him a lesson.





She also said that the man was very lucky because she wanted to rip off his privates to teach him a lesson.





Watch dramatic videos of the incidence.

Video 1)



