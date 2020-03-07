_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, March 7, 2020 -Drama erupted on facebook after a Luo man identified as, Profesa Ochieng Odongo Maxwell, exposed the randy behaviors of ThirdWay Party Alliance official, Mercline Odhiambo, who also masquerades as an online motivational speaker.





The Luo man almost brought social media to a standstill after he shared screenshots of private chats planning for a sex date with Mercline.





Apparently, Mercline provoked the Luo man after she called him immature on facebook , not knowing that he had stored evidence to prove that he has already slid into her pants and tasted the honey jar.





Ochieng claims that he paid Uber for Mercline and she came all the way from Thirdway Alliance Party Offices in Lavington to Greenspan Estate in Eastlands where he lives and then they went to a Oloibon hotel in Umoja where they had sex.





According to Ochieng, Mercline came with her own condoms and he mercilessly demolished her “pundesh”.





In the private conversation, horny Mercline is seen telling Ochieng has she has her own condoms .





Mercline further adds that she finds it’s cheaper to buy condoms rather than going for pills.

See how the merciless Luo man embarrassed her on facebook.





It’s the trending topic right now.













Here are photos of Mercline.









The Kenyan DAILY POST