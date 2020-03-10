_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - Sharon Nduta, the cheap Kikuyu prostitute who was used by Tanga Tanga team that is affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto to bring down political analyst Tony Gachoka is also a lesbian.
The Kenyan DAILY POST has landed on a naughty video of the notorious sex worker and stripper engaging in girl to girl action with a lady, who is said to be a fellow prostitute.
They were exchanging saliva and licking each other’s boobs after consuming all manner of hard drugs
Check out this madness.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment