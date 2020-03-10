_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - Sharon Nduta, the cheap Kikuyu prostitute who was used by Tanga Tanga team that is affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto to bring down political analyst Tony Gachoka is also a lesbian.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has landed on a naughty video of the notorious sex worker and stripper engaging in girl to girl action with a lady, who is said to be a fellow prostitute.





They were exchanging saliva and licking each other’s boobs after consuming all manner of hard drugs





Check out this madness.