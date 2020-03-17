_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - Controversial former Kenyan Gospel singer, Wilson Abubakar Radido, who is better known as Willy Paul, is once again on the spot for all the wrong reasons.





Willy Paul came to the limelight as a gospel singer but he seems to have crossed over to the secular world if his latest songs are anything to go by.





While his talent cannot be questioned, his antics and publicity stunts have always painted him in bad light.





The ‘Hallelujah’ singer has caused a stir on social media after he shared a raunchy video of himself grinding on a sexy slay queen.









“Feels good when ur wife is ur number 1 fan... shake it boo” he captioned it.





However, this is just a stunt to promote his latest song.





Watch the video below.