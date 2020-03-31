_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 31, 2020-

American model Chrissy Teigen has taken to social media to celebrate 10 years since she got breast implants.





The mother of two and wife to singer John Legend wrote:





“Happy 10 year anniversary to these titties and RIP to these teeth.”





Her comment regarding her teeth was about the veneers she had at the time.





Last month, she opened up about her regrets getting breast implants in an interview with Glamour UK:





She said: 'Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,'









'It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.'





'I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line.





“But I want them out now.





'If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.'





'When you have kids, you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, "This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery."





See the photos below.



